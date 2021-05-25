The brightest super moon of 2021 could be visible early May 26

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Early Wednesday morning, a lunar eclipse will occur as the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow, causing it to darken and become reddish, according to NASA.

Since it’s reddish in color, it’s called a “blood moon” and this particular moon is called the “super flower blood moon” because it’s occurring in the month of May.

NASA said the Eastern U.S. will begin to see the eclipse during dawn twilight, but the western half of the country will be able to see almost the entire eclipse before the moon sets Wednesday morning.

Northern Virginia residents may want to head to Shenandoah National Park to get a clearer sight of the Moon. The park estimates the eclipse will occur from 7:11 to 7:26 a.m. EST.

