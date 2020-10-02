The Arc of Loudoun has found a spooky, yet safe, way to fundraise

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– For the past ten years, the Arc of Loudoun has hosted a haunted house at Carlheim Manor in Leesburg. This year, they put their spooky imagination to the test to create a virtual, month-long, Halloween experience.

Every year, The Arc hosts Shocktober, which is their largest annual fundraiser. With this year’s circumstances, they were unable to host the haunted house in-person. However, they created a way for locals to live-stream the haunted house experience. Starting October 1, they are also offering Halloween-themed classes.

“We have some wonderful community partners that are offering classes in great appetizers, some really fun cocktails, desserts,” said CEO of the Arc, Lisa Kimball.

Since 1967, the Arc of Loudoun has been serving locals with special needs through five programs catering to all age groups and they rely on Shocktober to help fund their organization.

Kimball was first apprehensive about this year’s virtual pivot, but now she thinks it’s going to stick for the long term.

“Even when we can get back to that live shocking experience, we are going to be having those virtual offerings as well and ideally that just helps us to bring in additional funds, because we need it all, we really do,” expressed Kimball.

Kimball said she always looks for the silver lining, and in this case, it’s how we can all improve and advance from our downfalls.

“Throughout history, from some of our greatest tragedies, come some of our best technology and our greatest advancements,” stated Kimball.

Kimball says, “We scare because we care,” and fortunately they are able to do so this year. She wants people to know the Arc is “here to help” and offers several resources to local families. If you’re interested in signing up for virtual classes or experiencing the virtual horror of the haunted manor, click here.