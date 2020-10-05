The Alexandria Police department notes increase of car thefts during COIVD-19 pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria crime officials have seen an increase in car thefts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said this increase comes mostly from unattended cars.

Officials attribute the rise in some statistics to increased anti-shoplifting efforts by some retail stores and thefts from vehicles due to people leaving their cars unattended for days at a time. Officials also say with many residents working from home, people are not utilizing their cars as much they would normally.

Courtney Ballantine, Lieutenant, Alexandria Police Department said, “What what it boils down to for us is prevention. People should check on their cars, don’t leave any valuables in the car, certainly not in plain sight, and ultimately be responsible and accountable for your stuff.”

From January to September of 2019, to now officials said there has been a 88% increase in car thefts.