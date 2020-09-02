The Alexandria Health Department will host free drive through and walk up flu shots clinics

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — With Flu season upon us, the Alexandria Health Department is preparing to host free drive-through and walk-up Flu shot clinics. While people are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic on top of Flu season, health officials are urging residents to take the proper precautions to reduce illness within their community.

Natalie Talis, Population Health Manager, Alexandria Health Department said, “COVID-19 have many of the same symptoms, and with the Flu people can be extremely ill and hospitalized.”

Similar symptoms people can see include fever, fatigue and muscle aches according to health officials. Talis said she recommends people get their Flu shot early this year.

“Rather than just hosting one event, one day, and one location we’re actually doing two different days and two locations one at T.C Williams High school and one at Francis C. Hammond Middle school, and for the first time we’re offering a drive-through option” said Talis.

To highlight how important this is, officials said with this free clinic an I.D is not needed or a health insurance card. Last year over 600 people were vaccinated

“People can bring their whole family, and that’s something we’ve seen in many prior years, or people just bring everyone and get vaccinated altogether. We really hope people will take advantage of this free opportunity” said Talis.

The Alexandria Health Department will host the free clinic September 26th and October 3rd. They’re expecting a big turnout compared to other years.