The Alexandria Health Department confirms 10 positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total now to 77

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– On April 3rd, the Alexandria Health Department (AHD) confirmed 10 additional cases of COVID-19 in the area.

These 10 additional cases of Coronavirus brings Alexandria’s total to 77. AHD is identifying and contacting individuals who came in close contact with the confirmed cases. According to the Heath Department they’re asking for those who were in close contact to self quarantine and actively monitor any symptoms.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are coughing, fever of over 100.4 F, and shortness of breath. According to officials they recommend people to use the CDC’s Coronavirus self checker to review your symptoms. The number of positive cases is expected to increase according to the AHD.