The 2nd annual Fairfax Beer Garden gives back

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– For the second year in a row High Side Bar in Fairfax City hosted its Fairfax Beer Garden to kick-off Summer.

While it is a celebration of summer, the Fairfax Beer Garden offers a chance for the community to come out and interact with local business owners.

The event hosted different locally owned breweries and businesses to promote buying local, but more than that the event offered a chance for people to dunk elected officials in a dunk tank for the local Fairfax CASA charity.

Event organizers say it’s huge to give back.

“It is a fun way to give back to charity, you get a little anger out, dunk some people and everybody wins, but we really want to bring awareness to CASA, because they help mentor kids, so we want to get as many people that could help mentor, and raise as much money as possible to help them out too,” said Fito Garcia, Co-Owner of High Side.

Organizers of the Fairfax Beer Garden hope to continue expanding the event for years to come.