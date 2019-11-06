Thanks to local donation, Inova Loudoun will offer scholarships for uninsured patients in addiction recovery

It's not uncommon for a patient's insurance company to drop them before they've completed outpatient program services.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — 100 Women Strong, an organization of philanthropic women in Loudoun County, has donated over $35,000 to five area programs that offer addiction and recovery services.

Member Danielle Renken says it all started about a year and a half ago when her colleagues noticed very few grant applications were for addiction and recovery resources. “Every woman at that table knew somebody, or had some experience, or had volunteered, or understood: here in Loudoun County we do have addiction issues.”

That’s when 100 Women Strong formed a committee, made up of members who had personal experiences with addiction, to find local organizations in need of donations.

Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Behavioral Health Clinic applied and was recently awarded over $6,000 for patient scholarships.

The clinic’s intensive outpatient program services are for people transitioning from inpatient services for chemical dependency. At least 30 sessions are recommended to avoid relapse, but it’s not uncommon for a patient’s insurance company to drop their benefits after the first 10 sessions.

“They have to choose whether they’re going to pay their bills or finish the program. And it’s so important for them to be able to finish the program because we want them to be able to stay in this program and not relapse,” said Clinic Manager Sue Sepehri.

“This isn’t an issue of second class citizens or people who are making bad decisions; this is a health issue,” said Renken. “Addiction and recovery is about the overall health of a person and who better in our county to exemplify that than Inova?”