Texas man indicted for 1970’s Winchester rapes

A Texas man is under arrest, charged with raping a girl in Winchester, Va. in the 1970’s.

Venkata Yeleti, 76, of Temple, Texas was indicted by a Winchester grand jury on Tuesday on two counts of rape.

Police say Yeleti raped the child repeatedly while he lived in a home on Taft Circle in Winchester between 1975 and 1977.

Police didn’t learn of the incidents until September 2018, when the victim, now 53 years old, came forward. The woman, who no longer lives in Virginia, allegedly told her son about the attacks and he encouraged her to contact police.

Winchester police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan says it is unusual for a victim to come forward decades later. Perhaps more unusual, the victim had tangible proof after all these years.

“She was able to produce written forms of admission, and also recordings from her father,” said Behan.

Yeleti is being held without bond in Texas, awaiting extradition to Virginia.