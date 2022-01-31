Test to Stay coming to Fairfax County Public Schools

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Jan. 31, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will start the test-to-stay (TTS) program. South Lakes High, Robinson Secondary, Katherine Johnson Middle School, Glasgow MS, Bush Hill ES, Baileys Primary, and Hybla Valley ES are the schools that will participate.

TTS lets students who have close contact with COVID-19 positive people exposed at school remain in the classroom rather than quarantined at home. Close connections must take a standardized COVID-19 fast test every morning for the next five days following the exposure. After that, they can stay in school if the test is negative. They must also wear a mask and remain symptom-free for 10 days following the exposure. The test kits are provided for free.

Eligible students must be unvaccinated, asymptomatic, and have been determined as close contact through exposure at school while participating in school-sponsored extracurricular activities or riding the bus to or from school.

Test to Stay is an additional layer of protection that can help keep students, teachers, and staff healthy and in school when combined with the current layered prevention methods.