Terwilliger family donates $1.5M to Arlington affordable housing development

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County is one step closer to solving its affordable housing crisis.

This comes after the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) announced today that they’ve received a $1.5 million donation for a new development. The money will be used to redevelop the American Legion Post 139 into an affordable housing unit for veterans. The money was donated by Arlington native, Ron Terwilliger and his wife Frances.

“I think Ron Terwilliger has embraced affordable housing as an important national need and he is an active advocate for this and he puts his money where his mouth is,” said Nina Janopaul, President and CEO, of APAH.

Governor Ralph Northam awarded APAH with the low income housing tax credit in June.