Terry McAuliffe visits Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe made a stop at Winchester Brew Works to talk about his economic plans to support local businesses if elected.

Over a dozen local business leaders and community partners sat at a round table to listen and discuss what small businesses will need coming out of the pandemic.

The talk also highlighted how McAuliffe’s economic plan, if elected governor, will ultimately help employers and employees.

“I want to protect the small businesses, I want to encourage more people to be entrepreneurs…I want to increase the minimum wage to 15 dollars by 2024 I want to see paid sick days, I want to see family medical leave,” said McAuliffe.

During his visit to Winchester, McAuliffe also visited Winchester Public Schools new innovation center.