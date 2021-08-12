Terry McAuliffe joins Democrats to kick off “Build Back Better” Bus Tour

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Democratic National Committee launched a “Build Back Better” bus tour in Alexandria on Thursday morning.

The bus tour will make the trip across half of the country to showcase Biden’s recent legislation works and the party’s agenda during the August recess in Capitol Hill. The tour is also hoping to lure more votes ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

“I am so excited to kick off our ‘ Build Back Better’ tour with all of you,” said Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “In the next couple of weeks, we are going to cross the country, and we are talking directly to the American about the direct result that democrats deliver when we are in the office.”

According to the Democratic National Committee, the bus tour is “to promote the work that President Biden and Democratic leaders have done to improve the economy and get working Americans back on track”. The bus tour makes a stop in Newport News, VA on Thursday afternoon, then it will travel to more than ten states across the South, Mountain West, Midwest, and Northeast.

“The DNC’s ‘Build Back Better’ bus tour will remind people across the country that it is Democrats who are delivering results for the American people — no thanks to Republicans,” Harrison said.

Democrat Governor candidate, Terry McAuliffe, along with his running mate, Lieutenant Governor candidate Hala Ayala, also in the event. McAuliffe and Ayala praised the DNC’s effort to put together the bus tour and Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“Folks, we have a big election coming up in Virginia,” said McAuliffe, who is running against his Republican Opponent, Gleen Youngkin, “I am running against a private equity billionaire who endorsed by Trump, not once, not twice, but three times.”

McAuliffe criticizes Youngkin on Trump’s endorsement, for example. The Virginia Gubernatorial Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2.