Terry Bradshaw to be Grand Marshal of Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

Terry Bradshaw will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2020 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom festival announced Friday who will serve as the Grand Marshal this year.

Terry Bradshaw has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 93rd Apple Blossom Festival. He’s an NFL Hall of Famer and a four-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. the Shenandoah Valley is excited to have him join this year’s festivities.

The best chance to see Terry Bradshaw during the festival will be May 2 at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast and at the Glo Fiber grand feature parade.