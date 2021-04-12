Telecom firm SES selects Prince William County for U.S. hub

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — SES, a global content connectivity solutions provider, has selected Prince William County as their U.S. technology and operations hub.

The county beat out Maryland and Washington, D.C. for the project. The move will create 200 new jobs and a $17 million investment from SES to grow operations.

Governor Ralph Northam granted a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help with the project.



“Getting a win like this for Prince William County is very exciting because it is these high-tech engineer type of positions that really will propel us into the future and help with the overall economic recovery,” said Christina Winn, Executive Director for Prince William County Economic Development.

The facility will be located at 8050 Piney Branch Lane in Gainesville.