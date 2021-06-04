Teens create art for domestic violence awareness

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Teens in Fairfax County submitted art for domestic and sexual violence awareness and presented it in a “Feel Good Friday” session online with other local students.

The County’s Department of Family Services launched a theme called “transforming the norm” regarding existing societal norms around violence in relationships. The awareness initiative sets out to educate teens on aspects of healthy relationships.

Local teens were invited to develop artwork that portrayed relationship violence and speaking up for a chance to win a prize. During the meeting, the teens discussed healthy relationship patterns and shifting away from what they’re calling “unhealthy societal norms.”

The teens also heard from local county officials and guests.

“The work that you’re doing is amazing and you are helping another survivor, or whoever it is, a friend, when they see your art, when they see your submission, you’re helping them heal, you’re making them feel less alone,” said Veronica Quinonez from the Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse.

The winning teens were awarded $75 gift cards for their artwork.

To learn more about “transform the norm,” click here.