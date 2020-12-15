Teenager arrested in connection with armed carjacking, abduction

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after an armed carjacking incident Saturday night.

Police say the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office informed them of a carjacking and abduction Saturday around 7 p.m. on the 100 block of Meadows Lane, Leesburg. The sheriff’s office told police three victims were in a vehicle at an apartment complex in Ashburn, and a fourth victim was still in Leesburg.

Police say the suspect knew the victims, and one victim suffered a minor injury in the carjacking.

Because the suspect is a minor, his identity has not been released. The teenager is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with abduction, attempted robbery, attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.