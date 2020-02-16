Teenager accused of murdering mother and brother

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– An important manhunt is underway according to officials for 17-year-old Leviathan Henry Norwood of Midland, Va.
Norwood has been accused of murdering his mother and younger brother Friday night and wounding his father.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s office held a press conference on Saturday to urge residents in the area to secure residences and bring all pets inside.
Officials say Norwood is considered armed and dangerous.
