Teenager accused of murdering mother and brother

Accused of murdering his mother and younger brother

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– An important manhunt is underway according to officials for 17-year-old Leviathan Henry Norwood of Midland, Va.

Norwood has been accused of murdering his mother and younger brother Friday night and wounding his father.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s office held a press conference on Saturday to urge residents in the area to secure residences and bring all pets inside.

Officials say Norwood is considered armed and dangerous.