Teen helps beautify her community with larger than life pieces of art

FRONT ROYAL, Va. - Those driving on Front Royal's Commerce Avenue may be pleasantly surprised to see a mural painted on the side of Fussell Florist shop.

"It seems like something that benefits not only the artist which is what i'm use to as a smaller scale painter but it also benefits everyone that sees the mural." Jacqui Ris of Front Royal says.

Jacqui Ris, 18, has been doing art work for most of her life, but says she never dreamed of doing a mural.So she jumped at the opportunity to work with shop owner Betty Showers on the project.

"A lot of changes that we did make to the design at first but I think, we were able to work together really well and what we ended up making was a really nice, colorful and cohesive design that flows well in the front of the building." Ris says.

Showers says the floral design on the outside of her shop match the beauty of the flowers on the inside.

"It's absolutely perfect, it was like wow I could not believe, it was better than the sketches." she says.

Jacqui says art makes a huge difference in communities, and she's hopes that the art scene in front royal continues to grow.

"I can inspire more people in town to kind of look into putting up morals and kind of painting around town more." Ris says.

Showers says although Jacqui is only 18 years old, her work is just as good as any other artist.

"You should go local and find that the kids in high schools, they're fabulous, they get out and they want to do community stuff and they want to help, and they just really enjoy it." she says.

The mural took 3 months of planning and 3 days of painting to complete.