Teen charged for indecent exposure in Ashburn

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– An Ashburn teen was charged Saturday for seven different indecent exposure incidents according to Loudoun County Police.

According to police, the suspect is being charged in connection to a series of indecent exposure instances reported along a trail in the Ashburn Village Boulevard and Ashburn Road area, some of which occurred over a year ago.

The most recent incident occurred last Tuesday, September 24, where a female victim alleges the teen exposed himself to her while she was walking along the Washington and Old Dominion trail in Ashburn, Virginia. After running away, the teen returned back to the trail, exposing himself again and simulating a sexual act, police say.

The subject, who can not be identified because he is a juvenile, has since been arrested and charged.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories