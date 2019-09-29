Teen charged for indecent exposure in Ashburn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– An Ashburn teen was charged Saturday for seven different indecent exposure incidents according to Loudoun County Police.

According to police, the suspect is being charged in connection to a series of indecent exposure instances reported along a trail in the Ashburn Village Boulevard and Ashburn Road area, some of which occurred over a year ago.

The most recent incident occurred last Tuesday, September 24, where a female victim alleges the teen exposed himself to her while she was walking along the Washington and Old Dominion trail in Ashburn, Virginia. After running away, the teen returned back to the trail, exposing himself again and simulating a sexual act, police say.

The subject, who can not be identified because he is a juvenile, has since been arrested and charged.