Teen assaulted, shot in Annadale

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities are looking for a group of teens responsible for an assault and shooting in Annandale on Thursday.

The incident happened along the 5000 block of Americana Drive just after midnight. The male victim, only identified as a juvenile was approached by a group of teens who assaulted him and then shot him. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still trying to figure out what led to the assault.

“The juveniles fled the scene and no additional description was provided,” said Sgt. Greg Bedor, spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.