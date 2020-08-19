Technology update from FCPS work session

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County School Board held a work session to address technology, school reopening, and more Tuesday.

They announced there will be family and student support including orientation for technology, family workshops to help students with virtual learning, an online hub for parent tech-tips in multiple languages and also how-to videos.

Soon parents can call an IT number to receive help, a change from earlier this year when parents had to consult with the teacher first for technical issues.

Marty Smith announced FCPS is hiring a new CIO to help run the IT program.

“We will take the recommendations from the technology advisory council, and expertise of a new individual leading the department, to create an even more robust vision for Fairfax County Schools.”

In addition to new help for parents, older students will be able to submit IT support tickets for direct help as needed.