Tech entrepreneur Pete Snyder announces bid for Virginia governor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Charlottesville resident and businessman Pete Snyder announced Tuesday that he is running for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Snyder said he’s focused on bringing change to Virginia, prioritizing the reopening of schools. Snyder believes it’s 100% vital students return to school, pointing the finger at teachers unions who he believes have stopped schools from reopening.

“We are losing a generation of students… F’s in Fairfax County alone spiked by over 50%. We’re seeing surges in teen suicide, alcohol and drug abuse. It’s been horrible. But also, as equally as horrible as the impact it has on our families and our economies… It’s wrong, and I’m going to change that on day one,” said Snyder.

He was previously a resident of Fairfax County before moving to Charlottesville two years ago, where he is now locally known as the owner of Pete’s Pig Rig.

Snyder is also known throughout the Commonwealth for a nonprofit he started last year to help small businesses make it through the pandemic. He previously ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2013.

“I’ve never held an elected office. I started my first business when I was 26-years-old, spent an entire life in the private sector, and this past year, in the beginning of the pandemic, my wife and I started a non-profit called the Virginia 30 Day Fund with a sole focus to help as many small businesses as possible get through this horrible period of time,” stated Snyder.

Snyder said Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund partnered with his nonprofit in December, allowing more small businesses across the Commonwealth to be helped with funding.

So far, three Republican candidates have announced they are running for the Republican nomination at the party convention on May 1. In addition, five Democratic candidates have declared they are running for the nomination. One Democrat will be selected during the primary on June 8.