Teacher’s tutoring program supports low-income families

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Educator Abby Coyle spent two years working for Teach for America on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. Her students were from low-income families and when the coronavirus made its way to the U.S., she saw firsthand the toll distanced learning had on the kids.

“A lot of my students didn’t even have access to quality internet at home so it’s really hard for them to learn when school is completely virtual,” she said.

Coyle is back on the East Coast, teaching middle school students in her hometown. She also founded EDvance Tutors, an especially important resource these days, and she’s not leaving low-income students behind. “For every four hours of tutoring that we provide, we aim to provide one-plus hour for a low-income student in the community, free of cost.”

That includes bilingual tutoring — a plus for the students (like a third grader who recently moved to the U.S. and needs help nailing down her ABC’s) and for the parents.

“We really don’t want school to be a source of anxiety,” Coyle said. “We want it to be a source of inspiration and fun so I feel like that’s really what our tutors are doing: they’re really bringing that spark back to learning.”

So far, EDvance tutors are serving six low income students. Coyle is asking for donations to help support more of them.