Teachers awarded $7,500 in grants for classroom materials

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Sixteen Clarke County teachers were awarded grants for classroom materials.

The 2019 Classroom Impact Grants are a new type of grant given by the Clarke County Education Foundation. Teachers were awarded a combined total of $7,500.

Christine Brewer used her grant to purchase a tool kit for the Clarke County High School theatre department. Teachers also used the grant money to purchase things like woodworking materials and access to online programs.

The foundation has donated over $2.5 million to the school system since 1991.