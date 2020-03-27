Teachers and staff at Cunningham Park Elementary School throw a love parade

"Thank you for all your doing the kids love you and miss you and we really appreciate all the reaching out"

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM)– Although the doors of Cunningham Park Elementary School are closed, the love that teachers and faculty have for their students will never go away.

Keri Mina, School Based Technology Specialist said, “This love parade that we put together was to show appreciation to our kids, and to our community that we really miss them and that we appreciate everything that they’re doing.”

On Monday Governor Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to remain closed through the rest of the academic year, not allowing teachers or students to say their proper goodbyes. Mina said seeing students again with sign in their yards brought tears to her eyes.

“This is a surreal time, we’re living in surreal times and were just not use to not going and seeing. Our teachers love people, we like to be around people and we love being around the kids” said Mina.

Cunningham Park Elementary School parent said she is grateful that the school put this parade together, it makes her feel connected and cared for more than ever.

Joyce Sweeney, Parent said “They’re really reaching out and making the effort to keep in touch anyway they can, and we thought it was a great gesture and activity. The kids got into it and were excited to be able to see some teachers and staff members.”

Sweeney has 3 children that all attend Cunnighman and she said although as a parent she never got to say goodbye either, she shared her final words to her children’s teachers.

“Thank you for all your doing the kids love you and miss you and we really appreciate all the reaching out that has been happening,” said Sweeney.