LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A teacher assistant has been charged for hitting a student in a Loudoun County classroom.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer at Belmont Ridge Middle School was told about the incident last week. Following an investigation, 34-year-old Joshua Simons of Charles Town, West Virginia, turned himself in on Tuesday morning.

Police said the child had minor injuries, and Simons was charged with a misdemeanor and released on bond.