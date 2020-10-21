Teacher arrested for public intoxication

Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Monday morning, deputies arrested an intoxicated teacher at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School.

The teacher, Sarah Curzon, from Fairfax County, was charged by the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Department with being drunk in public.

School personnel alerted deputies around 9:30 a.m. that Curzon was possibly intoxicated. After Curzon was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, she was later released.

