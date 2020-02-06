Teacher arrested for assault in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A teacher was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student at Potomac Middle School, Prince William County police said Thursday.

The incident was reported by the student on January 16. An investigation by authorities revealed that there was a verbal altercation between the student and teacher over a confiscated cell phone. The teacher was identified as David Schaller, 55, of Stafford, Virginia. He was charged with assault and battery, police said.

According to Prince William County Police, the Schaller allegedly shoved the student to the ground after the 13-year-old male student attempted to get the phone from him.

The incident took place during school hours in the hallway of the middle school, located at 3130 Panther Pride Dr. in Dumfries. No injuries were reported by the student. Child Protective Services also helped with the investigation.