T.C. Williams High School grad is one of 111 in country to score 100% on AP research project Video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A college freshman is celebrating after he found out he was one of 111 students in the country to get a perfect score on his AP research project.

T.C. Williams High School graduate Jackson DuPont spent his senior year researching the United States' relationship with Iran.

DuPont interviewed three scholars from either side of the issue to study each country's political history. He condensed it into a 17-page paper and a presentation. DuPont says his score is validation that this issue is an important one to study.

"I think it's a really important topic that a lot of people are still struggling to understand," said DuPont. "So, to me, it's always been a challenge to understand this issue and one that I very much enjoyed studying."

DuPont is home from his freshman year at Yale University. He's studying prospective global affairs and Persian.