Taste of Springfield returns after being canceled in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The fourth annual “Taste of Springfield” event was held on Saturday, after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Locals came out to experience the tasting event, featuring 15 food vendors from the Northern Virginia area.

The event also featured 60 non-food vendors, ranging from pet stores to auto insurance companies. The event is an annual tradition, allowing vendors to network and the community to come together.



Karen Joyner, President of KOJAM Productions, who hosts the event, says the decision to move forward with the event came from public demand.



“We understand that last year, we had to what we had to do, but we are so excited to be back,” said Joyner. “The energy from the vendors and people buying tickets ahead of time is just great, so we knew it was the right thing to do to go ahead and push it out this year again.”

The event is a big hit with locals. In 2019, roughly 3,000 people attended the event.