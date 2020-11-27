Target opens there doors for Black Friday shoppers

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and with COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, shoppers are still determined to find deals whether in-store or online.

Crowded, but manageable at almost everyone’s favorite store, familiarly known as Target, the parking lot looks like a normal day. Store officials are actually encouraging shoppers to shop online and pick up their items curbside to reduce the line and stress.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has made it his mission to ensure the safety of Virginians during this pandemic, however, if you choose to shop online or in stores Northam wants everyone to stay vigilant and safe.