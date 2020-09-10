Talented local competes in Food Network’s Halloween series

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Ashburn local, Steve Weiss, isn’t just your average pastry chef. Starring on Food Network, training White House chefs and competing in the Culinary Olympics are just a few things on Weiss’ extensive resume.

Weiss began competing in food show competitions back in 2000, and he’s come a long way.

“I kind of consider myself a pioneer in it, since I’ve been doing it for so long..this is a culmination of all of those 20 years of food entertainment”

Weiss has been in the business for over 30 years, working at various casinos and hotels, but is now teaching pastry classes at Blue Ridge Community College in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

“So a lot of things I’ve learned doing these competitions culminate in a class that I teach my students, so all of these things here are made of sugar and chocolate”

One of Weiss’ creations

His students at Blue Ridge are tasked with creating an Eiffel Tower, among many other things, out of chocolate.

As far as the Food Network Halloween series goes, Weiss couldn’t disclose many details besides the basics of the show.

“The first episode is called Monster Road Trip, there’s a tasting element, there’s a carving element, a cake element, and a sugar element”

Weiss enjoys the competitions because it allows him to hone his technique and skills.

“What competitions like this do for a person like myself, is it gives us the opportunity to work with talented artists and professionals in the industry…people go into these things because they want to be better and learn more”

You might want to grab some popcorn for the first episode!

“When you put 17 talented artists in one room, ego and drama ensues usually, so I think anyone who tunes in will be entertained”

Be sure to tune in and support Weiss and his team, the ‘Mummies Rejects’, Sunday at 9 p.m. on Food Network.