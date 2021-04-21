Take a look at apple crop ahead of the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As we get ready to kick off the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, the apple blossoms are already in bloom at Marker-Miller Orchards.

The family who runs Marker-Miller Orchards has been growing apples for over 100-years and 5 generations.

“Every year is different and we deal with what (the) good Lord gives us,” said apple farmer, John Marker.

Wind, pollination, and how hot or cold it is outside helps determine how the apple crop will do each year.

“We’re trying for 10 percent of the bloom and then we may have to thin some,” said Marker.

Marker says this year things are looking good for the apples despite some cold weather.

“We’re glad to see it’s going to be windy and breezy for the next day or two this will help keep the air mixed up,” said Marker.