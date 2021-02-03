Take a look at Amazon’s proposed plans for its HQ2 campus

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Amazon and its architecture firm, NBBJ, have released their proposed plans for the company’s HQ2 in Arlington. The campus will be in Pentagon City, surrounded by Army Navy Drive, South Eads Street, 12th Street South, and South Fern Street.

Courtesy: Amazon, NBBJ

The centerpiece, dubbed “The Helix,” is a spiral shape with greenery planted along its curves.

The proposal also includes three buildings with a total of 2.8 million square feet of office space. The buildings’ heating and cooling systems will run on renewable energy. The bottom floor of the buildings will include retail. 2.5 acres of open space will be available for public use and will include an amphitheater, restaurants, and a dog park.

Arlington County must accept the site plan. A date hasn’t been set yet.