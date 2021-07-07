Taekwondo instructor charged with sexual assualt

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A 22-year-old Springfield man has been arrested after sexually assaulting a girl at an after-school program.

Rochdi Tibta has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault after inappropriately touching the female victim on three occasions at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center, police said.

The victim recently told police that Tibta, a taekwondo instructor, had her sit on his lap on three occasions back 2019. Police said Tibta worked at the learning center from December 2018 to December 2019.

“Our detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or if you believe your child was inappropriately touched by Tibta to call them at 703-246-7800,” Tara Gerhard with the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Tibta is currently being held at the county’s adult detention center without bond.