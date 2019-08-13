T.C. Williams students hired as “peer advocates” to help victims of dating violence and sexual assault

The students are learning how to be an ally to someone who has experienced dating violence or sexual assault, before bringing it to the attention of a trusted adult

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Six T.C. Williams High School students are being trained to help their peers in situations of sexual assault, dating violence, and harassment as part of the first year of Alexandria’s Sexual Assault Center’s Peer Advocacy Program.

Outreach Prevention Specialist Ashley Blowe thought of the idea when the center received funds from the Rape Prevention Education grant. “I thought that it would be great to start in high school,” said Blowe. “This is where a lot of youth are experiencing those issues. At least 50 percent have experienced teen dating violence or a sexual assault.

For the next couple of months, five peer advocates and one social media coordinator will learn how to be an ally to someone who has experienced dating violence or sexual assault, before bringing it to the attention of a trusted adult.

“There are teens…I’d say there are a lot of them, actually, who don’t feel like they have an adult that they trust to begin with,” said Peer Advocate Tiger Orellana. “When something has just happened, you don’t really want to go to an adult. It’s really intimidating. It’s like we’re on different playing fields. It’s different.”

Throughout the school year, the peer advocates will host trainings and workshops and will be active on social media to spread the word about the program.