T.C. Williams rethinks “second chance” breakfast with new Express Cafe

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A cafe in T.C. Williams High School’s cafeteria got a facelift over the summer, thanks in part to a $4,000 in grant funding from No Kid Hungry, a non profit working to end child hunger in the U.S.

No Kid Hungry data shows students who don’t skip breakfast achieve 17.5 percent higher scores on standardized math tests and attend 1.5 more days of the school year.

The Titan Express Cafe offers healthy snacks, drinks, and even bento boxes of balanced breakfast and dinner foods before, during, and after school. The cafe’s hours have been extended to serve more students; especially the ones who get to school late.

“We try to meet the students where they are,” said Cynthia Hormel, director of School Nutrition Services for Alexandria City Public Schools. “Sometimes we have students that arrive on school buses. Sometimes they arrive to school late, and we just want to recognize that the old, traditional breakfast program model isn’t always the best.”