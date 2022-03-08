BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — With the war in Ukraine an ocean away, many people may be wondering how they can support refugees fleeing their homes. Although Berryville, Virginia, is almost 5,000 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine, a local baker is finding a sweet way to help refugees in need, the best way she knows how.

Lauren Connolly, owner and founder of The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop in Berryville, and her staff are buzzing, all preparing for their Sunflowers for Ukraine fundraiser. Connolly and her team are baking and decorating sunflower sugar cookies to support Ukrainian refugees. Connolly explained that sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine, and most of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

“They [World Central Kitchen] are providing meals to Ukrainian refugees as they are crossing borders, so we just thought it was a good charity to support, especially at this time,” Connolly explained.

The cookies are part of a global initiative on social media called Bake for Ukraine. Connolly, who founded The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop out of her house in 2017 before opening her first brick-and-mortar shop in September of 2020, found the initiative on Instagram. She says this will be the first international cause The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop is fundraising for. Sue Wright spent most of the morning preparing other baked goods for the bakery case. As Lauren’s aunt, she was more than supportive of her niece’s decision to start the fundraiser.

“They’re not just giving money. They’re getting something back — a tasty cookie,” Wright said. “This is the first time we’ve done something overseas. We’re doing this for Ukraine. Normally we do local charities or donations to schools.”

Although she’s an ocean away, Connolly says she’s excited for the fundraiser and hopes to inspire other bakers to join the cause. She tried to hold the fundraiser last week but could not dedicate the time due to the bakery’s custom order schedule. She also explained that she is putting most of the shop’s St. Patrick’s Day treats on hold to focus on the fundraiser.

“We’re very small business, but we feel like this little bit can help a little,” Connolly said. “I know there’s another couple of local bakers that are also doing their part to support the effort, so we’re hoping it’s just not going to be us.”

The Sunflowers for Ukraine fundraiser will be held on Thursday, March 10, until the cookies are sold out. Decorated cookies at The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop are usually sold for around $3 or $4 but the sunflowers will be sold for $5 for the fundraiser. Connolly and her team will be donating 4 of the $5 to World Central Kitchen.

If you can’t make it out to The Sweet Elephant Bake Shop for the fundraiser, Connolly encourages people to donate directly to World Central Kitchen.