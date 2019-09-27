SWAT team raids Winchester home

Officers from at least three law enforcement agencies were seen outside the home

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A loud bang and shouting woke up residents of a quiet Winchester neighborhood Friday morning, when a SWAT team raided a family’s home.

Residents of the 700 block of Beehive Way say around 6 a.m., law enforcement from multiple agencies surrounded a house, ordering the residents out of the home. Both the Winchester Police and the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police Department confirmed their officers were assisting in the execution of a search warrant.

According to MWAA public information officer Micah Lillard, a federal agency is handling the investigation, which is on-going. Lillard declined to identify which federal agency was involved, but witnesses told WDVM 25 that the agents were with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Neighbors say the father of the family, who seemed to be taken into custody during the raid, was back at the home Friday afternoon.