Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Suspicious package in Reston causes evacuations, avoid area

Virginia

Fairfax County Police are asking the public to avoid the 11800 block of Spectrum Center

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Several businesses have been evacuated in the 11800 block of Spectrum Center in Reston, Virginia early Wednesday evening so Fairfax County Police can investigate a suspicious package.

The evacuation began around 4 p.m. Police say the Special Operations Division is assisting in the investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the FREE LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories