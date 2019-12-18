Suspicious package in Reston causes evacuations, avoid area

Fairfax County Police are asking the public to avoid the 11800 block of Spectrum Center

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Several businesses have been evacuated in the 11800 block of Spectrum Center in Reston, Virginia early Wednesday evening so Fairfax County Police can investigate a suspicious package.

The evacuation began around 4 p.m. Police say the Special Operations Division is assisting in the investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officers are in the 11800 block of Spectrum Center in Reston investigating a suspicious package. Several nearby businesesses have evacuated. Please avoid the area. More info to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/A02OLMW3xD — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 18, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.

