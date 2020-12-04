Suspects pepper spray employee in 7-Eleven robbery

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a convenience store robbery in Sterling in which two men pepper-sprayed an employee before taking cash from the register Friday morning. Police are seeking assistance in finding the suspects.

Police say the two suspects entered the 7-Eleven on Cascades Parkway around 1:10 a.m. and walked around the store before one suspect pushed an employee behind the counter and pepper-sprayed him. Police say the suspect made the employee remove cash from the register, and then the two men fled the store.

The sheriff’s office says the incident was reported to them around 2 a.m., and the victim declined medical treatment.

Police say the first suspect was described as a white, possibly Hispanic man, standing around 5’7” tall wearing a dark-colored jacket, green cargo pants, and light-colored sneakers. The second suspect was described similarly: a white, possibly Hispanic man, standing around 5’7” tall wearing wearing black pants, a black hoodie, red sneakers, and a medical face mask.

Both men had their faces covered.

Police ask that anyone with any information to contact Detective T. Rodriguez with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You can also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.