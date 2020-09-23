Suspects have been charged for Manassas burglary

Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — According to the Prince William County Police department, two men and a teenager from New York have been charged in connection with an armed burglary at a home in the Bull Run area September 21st.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer for Prince William Police department said police were called around 1 am to the 7800 block of Rebel Walk Drive, after three men who were masked walked into a house and brandished guns at two women and two men inside.

The suspects drove away in a vehicle after taking property from the home. No injuries were reported according to officials, however, officers observed a vehicle matching the description provided, traveling on Nokesville Rd. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver disregarded the emergency equipment and turned onto Piper Ln. A short time later, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a fence, according to officials.

A police K-9 and the Fairfax County police helicopter responded to search the area for the suspects, who were all located and taken into custody. Shoes, handbags, an undisclosed amount of money, a handgun, and marijuana which were initially reported missing were recovered by officers.

Officials said all three suspects have been charged with abduction, burglary, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

