Suspects arrested for possessing about 100 grams of cocaine

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A four-month-long investigation led by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office ended on June 13th when Jeremy Black and Lindsey Siford of West Virginia were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Route 9 near the Town of Hillsboro.

Police say the pair had a concealed firearm, 8 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Black was charged with four counts of distribution of a schedule II narcotic and three counts of possession of a firearm while distributing a schedule II narcotic. Siford was charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule II narcotic and one count of possession of a firearm while distributing a schedule II narcotic.

Sheriff Mike Chapman says the investigation began with a community tip, which was verified by detectives. “A lot of investigations start with tips,” said Chapman. “There’s a lot of reasons…sometimes it’s competitors that are trying to corner the market, sometimes it’s people that have some sort of an ax to grind. But we’ll take whatever information we can.”

After Black’s and Siford’s arrests, a search warrant was conducted at a residence located on Belmont Drive in Leesburg, where police found 92 grams of cocaine.

Andrew Nickle was charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule II narcotic, one count of possession of a firearm while distributing a schedule II narcotic, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic. All three suspects are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.