ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced today that a suspected child predator who was wanted in two counties has been arrested.

Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. He was wanted in Orange County and Greene County for sexually violent crimes including rape and forcible sodomy. He is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

The search for Crawford began after a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor was received by the Orange Sheriff’s Office on March 23, followed by a joint investigation between the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Orange Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force, which is made up of officers from surrounding jurisdictions, also assisted in the investigation.