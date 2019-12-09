Suspect wanted for involvement in shooting is apprehended

Police say 28-year-old George Lee Good of Front Royal was stopped at a DUI checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police have apprehended a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting last month.

Police say 28-year-old George Lee Good of Front Royal was stopped at a DUI checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road and provided false information about his identity.

Good had two firearms and ammunition in his vehicle and an unknown crystal-like substance, which was sent to a forensic lab for examination. More charges are pending against him. Good is being held without bond.