Suspect turned himself in, charged with rape and sodomy

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– A man is behind bars after allegedly raping a 22-year-old Woodbridge woman seven months ago.

27-year-old Kevin Green Jr. is charged with sexual assault and sodomy after he turned himself in at the U.S. Marine Corps Base in Quantico Tuesday.

On March 24th, the victim was reportedly sleeping when Green forced his way into her room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then fled the residence for medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Green is being held without bond, and according to police, Green and the victim were acquaintances.

