Suspect still on the loose following August shooting in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police continue to search for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened late last month. Although the suspect has been identified, he is still on the loose.

19-year-old Zeven Deyo was involved in a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue. Police said that the 19-year-old victim was driving when he saw Deyo in the street walking towards him. As the victim continued to drive, Deyo pulled out a gun and shot at the car multiple times.

“Currently, he’s wanted for attempted malicious wounding, a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting in a public place. He’s 5’8″, 208 pounds and he has black hair and brown eyes,” Renee Car with PWC police said.

The victim is expected to be okay, but he experienced some injuries from shattered class. He drove to a local hospital following the shooting for treatment.