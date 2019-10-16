Suspect sought in Arlington shooting

One person taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the Green Valley area of Arlington County.

Arlington County police responded to the 3200 block of 24th Street S. for reports of a gunshot just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Upon arrival they reportedly found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

“What proceeded the shooting remains under investigation at this time. We’re asking anybody who may have been in the area that may have witnessed anything to please come forward and report that information to Arlington County police,” said Ashley Savage, spokesperson for Arlington County Police Department.

So far no arrests have been made.