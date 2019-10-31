Suspect sought for armed robbery of Woodbridge bank

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police are seeking a man who committed an armed robbery around 3 p.m. at BB&T Bank in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect approached a teller at the 16541 River Ridge Blvd location and passed a note to demand money. The note also implied that the suspect was armed, however a weapon was not seen. Police said the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a man of an unspecified race, between 33-37 years old. He’s described to be about 5’7″, 170 lbs with a dark complexion. According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black glasses and gloves.

(Prince William County Police)

For information and tips on this incident, contact police through their tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip