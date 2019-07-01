Suspect sought after armed robbery at Woodbridge Target

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Prince William County are looking for a man who robbed a Woodbridge Target at gunpoint.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of Prince William County Parkway. Police say a man walked past the point of sale with items. When confronted by loss prevention, the man resisted and dropped the items before walking out of the store. Video surveillance obtained by police shows the suspect removing a pistol from his backpack and re-entering the store. Once inside, he brandished the weapon towards the loss prevention officer before picking up the items he had dropped and leaving.

The suspect is described as an Asian male between 18-23 years old with short black hair and glasses.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.